Bombay HC grants rape-accused businessman, spiritual leader anticipatory bail

The Bombay High Court on October 1 granted anticipatory bail to a 69-year-old businessman-turned-spiritual leader from Navi mumbai's Kamothe who was accused of raping a woman 28 years ago.

According to the reports, the woman, who was a minor at the time of assault, registered a complaint in Alibaug around a month ago.

Reportedly, the woman left her home in 1994 after her parents' demise with gold and cash Rs 3.50 lakhs. She had alleged that the accused had raped her and also used the money for his vested interests after she came in contact with him. She was 12-year-old when the incident happened.

The court in its order while granting the anticipatory bail to the accused said that it's commendable she told her story but it doesn't repose confidence; the woman told the court that she has been in contact with the accused for past 28 years but never explained why she did not file a complaint earlier, stated a Midday report.

The report further stated court order noting that the FIR speaks of a concocted theory based on false implication of applicant can be concluded and therefore grant of interim protection can be made out.

The court directed that in event of arrest, the police should release accused after the accused furnishes a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one or more surities, stated the report.

The court also said that the accused should not tamper with evidence or influence any witnesses. The bench asked him to surrender his phone to investigate police officer and cooperate with investigation.