Mumbai updates: Central Railway's sixth AC local rake to join the fleet soon

BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across city

The BMC has invited a tender to install a dust mitigation unit and dust monitoring system at five locations across the city. The objective of installing these devices is to check the levels of pollution and work on a solution. The civic body will spend Rs.10 crores for this project under National Clean Air Program.

Currently, 23 machines are installed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Two years back when the city recorded bad air quality, the BMC came up with the idea to install its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS).

It is also a part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP).