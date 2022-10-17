Mumbai updates: Central Railway's sixth AC local rake to join the fleet soon

Mumbai Congress unit gears up for historic party presidential polls. Sachin Sawant shares best wishes for candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.
BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across city
The BMC has invited a tender to install a dust mitigation unit and dust monitoring system at five locations across the city. The objective of installing these devices is to check the levels of pollution and work on a solution. The civic body will spend Rs.10 crores for this project under National Clean Air Program.
Currently, 23 machines are installed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
Two years back when the city recorded bad air quality, the BMC came up with the idea to install its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS).
It is also a part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP).
Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon
Soon, the Central Railway will get its sixth air-conditioned (AC) local train. A brand new 12-car rake has been already dispatched for Mumbai from Chennai's Integral coach factory. A senior rail official said that the new AC rake is expected to arrive in a couple of days.
After that its commissioning process will start, which will likely take one month, it was added. Currently, the CR has five AC rakes; of which one is under periodical overhaul.
“We are operating 56 AC services on weekdays, utilising all rakes. In case of any emergency like technical glitch in any one of the rakes, we are forced to replace that rake with non-AC ones,” said the officials, adding that this problem will be automatically resolved once the sixth rake gets commissioned. Because it can be used as a spare rake during emergencies.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)