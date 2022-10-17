Thane: Software engineer loses Rs 6.33L in online dating fraud

Representative Image | Getty Images

Thane: A 48-year-old software engineer from the Chitalsar area in Thane city allegedly lost Rs 6.33 lakh in online dating fraud, said a police officer from the Chitalsar police station on Sunday, October 16.

On May 24, 2022, the software engineer received an online dating message on his mobile phone.

According to Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector, at Chitalsar police station, "the complainant on May 24, 2022, received a message about online dating. He called up the number and the person on the other side identified himself as Deepak and asked him to pay Rs 38,200 for creating his online profile. The accused Deepak later on several occasions asked the victim to pay a total sum of Rs 6,33,626 on some pretext or the other."

"The victim when not received any response to his calls after paying all the money filed a complaint with us. Based on the complaint we registered the case on Friday against the accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. As of now, no arrest has been made in this case. We are probing the case and soon we will arrest the accused," Patil added.

