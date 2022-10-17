e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across city

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across city

The civic body will spend Rs.10 crores for this project under National Clean Air Program.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across city | Photo Credit: AFP
Follow us on

Mumbai: The BMC has invited a tender to install a dust mitigation unit and dust monitoring system at five locations across the city. The objective of installing these devices is to check the levels of pollution and work on a solution. The civic body will spend Rs.10 crores for this project under National Clean Air Program. 

Currently, 23 machines are installed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Two years back when the city recorded bad air quality, the BMC came up with the idea to install its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS). It is also a part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP).

Accordingly, the BMC asked MPCB and the SAFAR to provide details of machines already installed in the city in 2020. Though the project was delayed during Covid -19 pandemic the BMC has now invited a tender for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and commissioning of outdoor dust mitigation units two and dust monitoring units each. The five locations where the devices will be installed are Dahisar toll naka, Mulund Check Naka, Amar Mahal junction at Chembur, Kala Nagar junction and Worli junction, said the civic sources. 

Read Also
Polluted air coming from India formed toxic smog in Lahore: Pak University report
article-image

As per the tender, the project includes supply, installation of these five stations and three years warranty with the contractor. He will also be responsible for the maintenance of these stations. These stations will have display boards with air quality index (AQI) with its impact and weather information for 24 hours. The unit will record levels and filter PM 2.5 and PM 10 and harmful gases like sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide etc. 

Read Also
FPJ-Edit: Not clever wordplay but subtle argument when Rahul Gandhi justifies difference between...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...