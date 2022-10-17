Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across city | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai: The BMC has invited a tender to install a dust mitigation unit and dust monitoring system at five locations across the city. The objective of installing these devices is to check the levels of pollution and work on a solution. The civic body will spend Rs.10 crores for this project under National Clean Air Program.

Currently, 23 machines are installed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Two years back when the city recorded bad air quality, the BMC came up with the idea to install its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS). It is also a part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP).

Accordingly, the BMC asked MPCB and the SAFAR to provide details of machines already installed in the city in 2020. Though the project was delayed during Covid -19 pandemic the BMC has now invited a tender for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and commissioning of outdoor dust mitigation units two and dust monitoring units each. The five locations where the devices will be installed are Dahisar toll naka, Mulund Check Naka, Amar Mahal junction at Chembur, Kala Nagar junction and Worli junction, said the civic sources.

As per the tender, the project includes supply, installation of these five stations and three years warranty with the contractor. He will also be responsible for the maintenance of these stations. These stations will have display boards with air quality index (AQI) with its impact and weather information for 24 hours. The unit will record levels and filter PM 2.5 and PM 10 and harmful gases like sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide etc.