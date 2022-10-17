e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSwachhtha Rath campaign in Mumbai: BMC 'drives' one man's junk is another's treasure message

Swachhtha Rath campaign in Mumbai: BMC 'drives' one man's junk is another's treasure message

Started from Oct 10, the campaign will go on till Oct 20, with tempos moving around the A ward from 10 am to 6 pm. After collection, the civic employees segregate these goods and usable items are handed over to NGOs.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Days before Diwali, people clean their houses and discard unusable stuff. But as the saying goes, one man's junk is another's treasure, the thrown items could bring a smile on somebody's face. With this motto, the BMC's A ward has initiated a 'Swachhtha Rath' campaign. The rath in this case are two tempos which go around Colaba, Churchgate and Cuffe Parade and collect such discarded items.

Started from Oct 10, the campaign will go on till Oct 20, with tempos moving around the A ward from 10 am to 6 pm. After collection, the civic employees segregate these goods and usable items are handed over to NGOs.

Read Also
Making Mumbai a global city with world-class infra: MMRDA bets big on slew of transport projects
article-image

Speaking about the initiative, the BMC official said that people usually throw old stuff like shoes, clothes, and so on in nullahs, which later gets clogged. “So lifting of old stuff will reduce garbage on public places. We are in touch with some NGOs which will give the items to needy people from remote areas,” added the official.

The drive is getting a good response from citizens as they hurry to the streets as the tempos make their way with loudspeaker announcements.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC's Shiv Yoga Kendras garnering good response in city
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...