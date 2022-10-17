Swachhtha Rath campaign in Mumbai: BMC 'drives' one man's junk is another's treasure message

Days before Diwali, people clean their houses and discard unusable stuff. But as the saying goes, one man's junk is another's treasure, the thrown items could bring a smile on somebody's face. With this motto, the BMC's A ward has initiated a 'Swachhtha Rath' campaign. The rath in this case are two tempos which go around Colaba, Churchgate and Cuffe Parade and collect such discarded items.

Started from Oct 10, the campaign will go on till Oct 20, with tempos moving around the A ward from 10 am to 6 pm. After collection, the civic employees segregate these goods and usable items are handed over to NGOs.

Speaking about the initiative, the BMC official said that people usually throw old stuff like shoes, clothes, and so on in nullahs, which later gets clogged. “So lifting of old stuff will reduce garbage on public places. We are in touch with some NGOs which will give the items to needy people from remote areas,” added the official.

The drive is getting a good response from citizens as they hurry to the streets as the tempos make their way with loudspeaker announcements.