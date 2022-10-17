Mumbai: BMC's Shiv Yoga Kendras garnering good response in city

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC's Shiv Yoga Kendras garnering good response in city

Almost 5,000 citizens have joined civic-run yoga classes in 240 centres in the last three months, said the civic official. In its 2022 - 23 budget the BMC had announced to establish 200 Shiv Yoga Kendras across the city.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
The yoga sessions on early morning are keeping citizens stress free and fresh. The BMC's initiative is now encouraging people to join the yoga classes.

article-image

The aim of this initiative is to promote a healthy lifestyle and mental health of Mumbaikars. Accordingly, the BMC started 'Shiv Yog Kendras' by appointing yoga instructors on the ward level from July 1. 

The yoga centres started by the BMC throughout the city are getting good response from the citizens. Group of 30 people are being trained in each session that is conducted early in the morning presently in 240 centres across the city. These centres have three-month courses with 20 sessions each month free of cost. 

Additional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said, "the yoga classes in each ward are running in full swing. We now have 240 centres with 5,000 citizens attending the sessions regularly."

The centres were planned to start from June 1. But the BMC had difficulties appointing recognised yoga institutes, so it was decided to hire yoga instructors on the ward level. The instructor is paid Rs. 1000 per session.The citizens had to carry a yoga mat, and water bottle and should wear a suitable dress for the yoga sessions. However, the time of the sessions is decided as per the citizens.

article-image

