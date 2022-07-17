Mumbai: BMC's Shiv Yoga Kendras garner good response

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: The yoga centres started by the BMC throughout the city are getting good response from the citizens. Group of 30 people are being trained in each session that is conducted early in the morning in 149 centres.

To promote a healthy lifestyle, the civic body has taken an initiative for the physical and mental health of Mumbaikars. Accordingly, the BMC has started 'Shiv Yoga Kendras' by appointing yoga instructors on the ward level. These centres will have three-month courses with 20 sessions each month free of cost. The BMC aims to start at least one yoga centre in all 236 civic wards in the city.

As part of this program the civic team had prepared a list of 191 places where they can conduct yoga. Till now, 149 yoga centres have been started while the process to open 48 centres is in progress. Additional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said, "The yoga centres started by the BMC are getting good response from the citizens."

Criteria for appointing yoga instructor

Yoga kendras should be registered for two years with Yoga Certification Board (YCB) or Indian Yoga Institute (IYI)

The yoga instructor must be trained in common yoga protocol (CYP) and have three years of experience

Instructor is expected to give training five days a week (20 sessions per month) from 6 am to 8 am

Will be paid Rs.1,000 per session