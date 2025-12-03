 Vasai-Virar Politics: Major Blow To Bahujan Vikas Aghadi As Hitendra Thakur’s Aides Join BJP
Vasai-Virar Politics: Major Blow To Bahujan Vikas Aghadi As Hitendra Thakur’s Aides Join BJP

Kalpak Patil, a key associate of Hitendra Thakur and the BVA Transport Committee Chairman, formally joined the BJP at a public ceremony presided over by BJP State President and MLA Ravindra Chavan.

Kirti Kesarkar Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
Vasai-Virar: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has suffered a major setback in the Vasai-Virar region after close aides of BVA president Hitendra Thakur joined the BJP along with hundreds of activists. The defection has created a significant dent in the BVA’s strength ahead of the upcoming Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections.

Key Aide Kalpak Patil Joins BJP

Kalpak Patil, a key associate of Hitendra Thakur and the BVA Transport Committee Chairman, formally joined the BJP at a public ceremony presided over by BJP State President and MLA Ravindra Chavan.

Multiple BVA Leaders Switch Sides

Several prominent BVA figures Milind Saswadkar (Yuva Vikas Aghadi), former corporators Rajesh Dhage, Sushma Divekar, Jyoti Raut, and Adv. Maya Chaudhary; ward presidents Pratibha Vartak and Santosh Mertiya; along with Vineet Jain, Rajesh Raut, Congress Vasai-Virar District Vice President Mehul Mone, Divya Solanki, Shraddha Bhosale, and numerous other activists also joined the BJP.

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV...
Induction Ceremony Led by BJP Leadership

The induction event took place under the guidance of Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik, where Ravindra Chavan welcomed the leaders and activists into the BJP fold, signalling a renewed push by the party to strengthen its base in the region.

