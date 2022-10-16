Making Mumbai a global city with world-class infra: MMRDA bets big on slew of transport projects

Making Mumbai a global city with world-class infra, MMRDA bets big on a slew of transport projects | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) hopes that a slew of transport infrastructure projects will not only improve connectivity but help decongest the region. These projects include the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the 337 km metro rail network, the Sewri Worli sea link, the Borivali Thane tunnel parallel to Goregaon Mulund Link Road and couple of others.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the urban development department, has asserted that the state government wants these projects to be completed in a time bound manner to avoid time and cost escalation.

The Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas said the efficient transportation network is quite crucial for the development of Mumbai and transforming it into a global city with world-class infrastructure. He added that these projects are lined up as MMR contributes 40% to the state’s GDP.

The 22 km MTHL project, which is almost 83.1% complete, is expected to be commissioned before December 2023. To enhance traffic dispersal further from Eastern Freeway, there is a need for improvement of the major intersections in Island City. MMRDA has initiated feasibility /detailed project report studies and they are expected to be completed by march 2023. This is necessary to curb traffic congestion on P’Mello Road.

The elevated 4.25 km Sewri Worli sea link will connect MTHL and it is expected to cater 15% of the traffic on MTHL. The project cost is estimated at Rs 910 crore. Srinivas said that nearly 1,000 slums will be rehabilitated and the project will be commissioned by 2024.

MMRDA has proposed Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive tunnel costing at Rs 5,300 crore at the 2022-23 prices. This will enhance traffic dispersal further from Eastern Freeway. The proposed 3.1 km road tunnel corridor below SV Patel Road starts from Eastern Freeway in the East and connects to Marine Drive & Coastal Road in the West. It will cross Metro line 3 near Opera House. MMRDA will soon carry out feasibility and DPR studies.

Further, MMRDA will undertake the 11 km Thane Coastal road project costing Rs 4,500 crore. It will provide faster connectivity between Gaimukh and Saket and reduce traffic congestion on Thane-Ghodbunder Road. The Corridor will provide connectivity to the proposed Kharbav growth centre and other greenfield developments along the Thane creek. MMRDA has completed DPR and the land acquisition is in progress.

Srinivas said that the MMRDA has planned yet another ambitious project, the 11.8 km, 2 plus 2 lanes Borivali Thane tunnel costing Rs 700 crore. It will provide direct and faster connectivity between the western suburbs of Greater Mumbai and Thane by saving 12 km distance and 60 minutes time compared to the Thane Ghodbunder road. The construction period is estimated to be 5 years.