Thane: MMRDA told to fast-track Kalyan-Taloja Metro-12 project

Kalyan constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Shrikant Shinde met the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner S.V.R Srinivas and reviewed various infra projects of MMRDA for Thane district and directed the commissioner to fast-track the proposed Metro-12 project from Kalyan to Taloja.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the insistence of local MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, had instructed the MMRDA to speed up the proposed multi-purpose Metro-12.

Metro work is being carried out between Thane-Bhiwandi and Kalyan in the Thane district and there is a plan to connect this metro line with Taloja and Navi Mumbai.

20.75 km route has been prepared for Metro-12:

As per the information from the MMRDA officials, a total route of 20.75 km has been prepared for Metro-12. Its first station will be near Kalyan (West) near Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and the last station will be Taloja. A total of 18 stations are planned on this route. A consultant has also been appointed for the project, and soon, the work will begin.

"The MMR will develop rapidly when the Kalyan-Taloja metro will start as Kalyan will be directly connected to Navi Mumbai via Metro," said MP Shinde.

A senior official from MMRDA said, "A meeting was held with the Kalyan constituency MP and other officials like Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangade and other officials were present. Shinde reviewed the various infra projects in the Thane district. The much-awaited Kalyan-Taloja Metro project was reviewed, and soon, the work will be initiated. The total cost of the construction is planned at Rs 4,132 crore."

Below is the table of the stations approved by MMRDA for Metro-12