e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: MMRDA to widen Shahad Bridge; officials say work to start soon

Thane: MMRDA to widen Shahad Bridge; officials say work to start soon

The MMRDA officials earlier this week met Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde where the plan of widening Shahad bridge was sanctioned.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Shahad Bridge | Twitter/ WeKalyankars
Follow us on

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to widen the Shahad bridge that falls on Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar route. The bridge is reportedly going to be widened by 30 meters.

The widening will be a big relief for motorists who use the bridge which is currently 10 meters wide. The bridge also gets pothole-riddled during monsoon and coupled with bottleneck space, it leads to traffic congestion, stated reports.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the MMRDA has already initiated widening and concreting work of Kalyan-Murbad road but there was no news about the bridge.

The report further stated that the MMRDA officials earlier this week held a meeting with Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde where the plan to develop and widen this bridge was sanctioned.

An official was also quoted saying that the work on bridge widening will begin soon.

Read Also
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway likely to open around Diwali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

War of letters between Shinde camp and BJP: Report

War of letters between Shinde camp and BJP: Report

Mumbai updates: Thackeray submits alternative name, symbol after EC order

Mumbai updates: Thackeray submits alternative name, symbol after EC order

Thane: MMRDA to widen Shahad Bridge; officials say work to start soon

Thane: MMRDA to widen Shahad Bridge; officials say work to start soon

Thane: MACT dismisses false accident claims filed by 2 brothers

Thane: MACT dismisses false accident claims filed by 2 brothers

Mumbai Traffic update: Arrangements made to ensure smooth commute amidst Eid Milad-un-Nabi...

Mumbai Traffic update: Arrangements made to ensure smooth commute amidst Eid Milad-un-Nabi...