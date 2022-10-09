Thane: MMRDA to widen Shahad Bridge; officials say work to start soon

Shahad Bridge | Twitter/ WeKalyankars

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to widen the Shahad bridge that falls on Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar route. The bridge is reportedly going to be widened by 30 meters.

The widening will be a big relief for motorists who use the bridge which is currently 10 meters wide. The bridge also gets pothole-riddled during monsoon and coupled with bottleneck space, it leads to traffic congestion, stated reports.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the MMRDA has already initiated widening and concreting work of Kalyan-Murbad road but there was no news about the bridge.

The report further stated that the MMRDA officials earlier this week held a meeting with Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde where the plan to develop and widen this bridge was sanctioned.

An official was also quoted saying that the work on bridge widening will begin soon.

