Activists complain to YASHADA about no efforts by DoPT to promote RTI ACT

Mumbai: A group of RTI activists, namely RTI Katta, have sent a letter to the director general of Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune, complaining non-implementation of RTI Act training programmes and the lack of efforts by the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) Scheme to propagate the RTI Act.

They have also pointed out towards the shining past of YASHADA and asked to "restore its lost glory" to establish it as the premier training institute by bringing all stakeholders together.



The group is an informal Sunday meeting group that has been checking on RTI updates and happenings since 2010.It went online during COVID.

The letter is signed by its founder, veteran RTI Activist and now Aam Aadmi politician, Vijay Kumbar, Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi, Former Principal Secretary of Maharashtra, Mahesh Zagade, journalist, and RTI activists from Mumbai and Pune. The letter seeks a roadmap with regard to the implementation of various schemes.



The signers state that they are "very proud" of YASHADA as a resource center, but are surprised by the silence of the body for the last five years. "YASHADA is looking ineffective and no effort is being made for capacity building of government staff" as well as of other stakeholders of the RTI Act, it states.

It further complains that no training has been imparted in recent times on the Maharashtra Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duty Act, 2005; Maharashtra Public Records Act, 2005; and Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act, 2015; and a third-party transparency audit of public authorities to be conducted by administrative training institutes.

Demand implementation of DoPT circular



The letter specifically seeks implementation of the DoPT circular that looks to provide financial aid in "Improving Transparency and Accountability in Government through Effective Implementation of the Right to Information Act 2005" by providing financial aid amounting to over Rs 18 lakhs.

There is a need for celebration of RTI week, innovative awareness programs, organisation of workshops/seminars, publication of guidebooks, RTI helpline, training district resource persons, training nodal officers of RTI, and preparation of training materials, simplification of the process of RTI application filing.



"We have not heard anything from them, even if they did conduct anything. If there was a celebration of RTI Act due to its anniversary, we were not informed about that too," said Kumbhar.

"There is a growing perception among us RTI users that they do not seem to be doing much lately. At least some of the officers who follow the law did a good job of spreading RTI and getting officers to implement the law. The basic idea of writing the letter is that they take an active role in it. As of now, they seem to be regressing," said Gandhi.



When contacted, the personal assistant to the director general asked that an email be sent. However, there was no response till the time of going to press.

