After that its commissioning process will start, which will likely take one month, it was added. Currently, the CR has five AC rakes; of which one is under periodical overhaul.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon | File Image
Soon, the Central Railway will get its sixth air-conditioned (AC) local train. A brand new 12-car rake has been already dispatched for Mumbai from Chennai's Integral coach factory. A senior rail official said that the new AC rake is expected to arrive in a couple of days. After that its commissioning process will start, which will likely take one month, it was added. Currently, the CR has five AC rakes; of which one is under periodical overhaul.

“We are operating 56 AC services on weekdays, utilising all rakes. In case of any emergency like technical glitch in any one of the rakes, we are forced to replace that rake with non-AC ones,” said the officials, adding that this problem will be automatically resolved once the sixth rake gets commissioned. Because it can be used as a spare rake during emergencies.

On Thursday, the CR had to replace nine AC services with non-AC ones due to a technical snag in one of the 'cool' rakes. A similar incident took place last month as well.

According to sources, periodical overhaul for two rakes is due. The new train will be of great help in completing such technical formalities on time.

