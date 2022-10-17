Andheri By-poll: Maharashtra BJP chief says party won't contest, to withdraw Murji Patel's nomination

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File

The Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said that the saffron party will not be contesting by-polls for Andheri East constituency which was necessitated after sitting MLA Ramesh Latke from Shiv Sena passed away in May this year. Bawankule also said they will withdraw Murji Patel's nomination.

October 17, Monday, is the last day to withdraw nominations for the November 3 bypoll.

This move comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP Supremo urged the saffron party to not contest the bypoll and let Rutuja Latke win unopposed.