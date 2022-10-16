Andheri Bypoll: Raj Thackeray requests BJP to not field candidate against late Ramesh Latke's wife

MNS chief Raj Thackeray | File Image

In the wake of Andheri East Assembly election, political events in the state have gained momentum. There will be a direct fight between Rituja Latke of the Uddhav Thackeray group and BJP candidate Murji Patel.

To win this by-election, the Shinde-BJP group and Uddhav Thackeray group have entered the field with full strength and campaigning has started. MNS president Raj Thackeray has appealed to BJP regarding this election. He has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has requested that the BJP should not contest this election.

What exactly is in Raj Thackeray's letter? Raj Thackeray has written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis requesting the BJP not to contest this election. Rutuja Latke, wife of Ramesh Latke, has filed her candidature for this seat. Ramesh Latke was a good activist. I am a witness to his political journey. After his demise, his wife becoming an MLA will truly give his soul peace," Raj Thackeray said in his letter.

"My request is that Bharatiya Janata Party should not contest this election and see that his wife Rutuja Latke becomes an MLA," Raj Thackeray requested Devendra Fadnavis.

“I, on behalf of my party, adopt a policy of not contesting the election if possible in such a situation when the family members of the late MLA contest the election. I feel that by doing so, we pay tribute to the late representative of the people. My heart tells me that we should do the same. Doing so is also in keeping with the great culture of our Maharashtra. I hope you will accept my request, said Raj Thackeray in his letter.