Andheri Bypoll: BJP nominee Murji Patel & family own assets worth Rs 11.70 cr, Uddhav Thackeray-led party candidate Rutuja Latke has assets of Rs 94.89 lakh

Rutuja Latke (left) and Murji Patel (Right) | FPJ

The BJP nominee for the Andheri East by-election Murji Patel with his wife and children (self, spouse, HUF) has movable and immovable assets of Rs 11.70 crore as per the poll affidavit with no criminal case while his immediate rival and the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena nominee Rutuja Patel in her affidavit has declared she owns movable assets worth Rs 43.89 lakhs and immovable assets of Rs 51 lakh.

Patel has shown Immovable (self, spouse, HUF) assets of Rs10. 41 crore (market value as mentioned in the affidavit) and Moveable (self, spouse, HUF) of the order of Rs 1.29 crore. According to the affidavit, he has not shown any cash in his name.

Patel, who is 9th standard pass, owns three flats in Andheri with a current market value of Rs 3.16 crore and land in Kutch in Gujarat which was purchased in 2013-14 for Rs 98 lakh and its current market price is estimated at Rs 4.45 crore.

The movable asset shows two vehicles — Innova and Fortuner — apart from the fixed deposits (FDs) and savings in the bank. The affidavit further shows an income of Rs 12 lakh in the last fiscal 2021-22 and Rs 13.05 lakh in 2020-21 (self, spouse, HUF). Patel and his wife have a loan of Rs 2 crore.

Rutuja Latke

According to an affidavit filed by Latke, she has movable assets of Rs 43.89 lakh and immovable sets of Rs 51 lakh including a home in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district while she and her children have 12.35 acres of land in their name.

Latke has a home loan of Rs 15.29 lakh and cash of Rs 75,000. Her son has cash worth Rs 5,000 crore.

The property of her husband late Ramesh Latke has not been transferred in her name as she has mentioned in the affidavit the process is underway. Latke has done graduation in commerce.