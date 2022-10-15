Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returns safely to Mumbai after suffering bird hit | Twitter/@AkasaAir

An Akasa Air Boeing 737MAX flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Saturday reportedly returned to the origin due to a burning smell in the cabin.

An examination on the aircraft (VT-YAE) was done after it returned safely to Mumbai. It was learned that the problem was caused due to a bird hit.

Times of India quoted a senior DGCA official as saying, "Flight AKJ-1103 had an air turnback due to burning smell in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust was increased. However no other abnormality, including in engine parameters, was observed. After landing during inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1. The burning smell was due to the bird strike."

The newly launched airline is yet to comment on the matter.