Mumbai updates: BMC's drive against banned plastic slows down

Errant rickshaw drivers harass short-distance commuters in Thane

Passengers outside Thane station are being increasingly harassed by the high-handedness of rickshaw drivers. Commuters are forced to wait around 30 minutes in queue as they do not get a ride in rickshaws, the drivers of which refuse short rides in favour of long distance fares. Most of these rikshaw drivers wait in front of the station to pick up long distance passengers.

Errant drivers park illegaly on the road and block the north side gate of Thane (west) railway station making it difficult for the flow of traffic. The parked vehicles barely leave space for passengers to walk across, they complain.

"As these rickshaws occupy the space outside the station, passengers are forced to walk for some distance to board a rickshaw that will take them to their destination. Also, the drivers act like hooligans and have their own rate-cards," said a commuter Santosh Sahu (34) adding that a group of rikshaw drivers can be always seen standing idly infront of the station gate.