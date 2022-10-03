Mumbai updates: BMC's drive against banned plastic slows down

Errant rickshaw drivers harass short-distance commuters in Thane
Passengers outside Thane station are being increasingly harassed by the high-handedness of rickshaw drivers. Commuters are forced to wait around 30 minutes in queue as they do not get a ride in rickshaws, the drivers of which refuse short rides in favour of long distance fares. Most of these rikshaw drivers wait in front of the station to pick up long distance passengers.
Errant drivers park illegaly on the road and block the north side gate of Thane (west) railway station making it difficult for the flow of traffic. The parked vehicles barely leave space for passengers to walk across, they complain.
"As these rickshaws occupy the space outside the station, passengers are forced to walk for some distance to board a rickshaw that will take them to their destination. Also, the drivers act like hooligans and have their own rate-cards," said a commuter Santosh Sahu (34) adding that a group of rikshaw drivers can be always seen standing idly infront of the station gate.
'Mumbai was saved during communal riots because of him': Shinde-camp pens emotional letter to late Balasaheb Thackeray
Amid the ongoing war of words and release of posters and teasers ahead of Dussehra rallies by the Thackeray faction and Shinde camp, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led camp on Sunday, released an emotional letter addressed to Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray claiming that it was because of him Mumbai was saved during communal riots that took place after the demolition of Babri mosque.
"However, after riots in Amravati over the so-called incident in Tripura, Shiv Sena (which was leading the MVA government) remained silent. It was your wish that Aurangabad should be renamed Sambhajinagar. But despite the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, your wish was not fulfilled. Shiv Sena was silent even after the minister’s connection with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim was proved," reads the letter which was uploaded by the Shinde camp spokesman and former Thane mayor on Facebook.
Will Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reduce stamp duty on property?
Developers have made a demand to the Maharashtra government to provide either a complete or partial waiver in stamp duty payment to boost sales of real estate in the state.
This specific demand was made on Sunday to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) organised property exhibition in Mumbai.
Those batting for concession were Shinde camp's MLA-cum-builder Pratap Sarnaik, Raunak Group's Chairman and NAREDCO's Vice President (West) Rajan Bandekar among others.
Providing the rationale for the demand, they referred to the rising home loan interest rate. The latest of which was done last week by the Reserve Bank of India when half a percentage was hiked. Since May, the RBI has increased the interest rate by 190 basis points or 1.90% in four monetary policy announcements.
Here's how BMC is progressing in its drive against banned plastic
The BMC's drive against banned plastic has slowed down in the last month. So, the action planned on caterers, gatherings etc in phase 2 has now been delayed. In the last three months since the drive started a civic team has only focused on shops and dealers.
The BMC revived the drive against banned plastic on July 1. Civic teams of markets, shops and establishment and license departments are frequently inspecting malls, supermarkets and shops.
In the second phase, the civic body decided to focus on gatherings where there are more chances of plastic being used. This drive was decided to take off from August 15. Instead, it is slowing down in the festive season said the civic sources.
"We had planned to start action on gatherings, caterers and even on hotels in the second phase. But our team also has to work on the process of loans to hawkers given under the PM SVAnidhi scheme which has to be completed on priority. So presently we are only taking action on violators in shops", said a civic official.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)