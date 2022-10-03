Mumbai: Toy train to resume from Neral after a 3-year gap

Central Railway’s toy train | PTI

The iconic toy train services will start along the full stretch between Neral and Matheran by end of this month. Currently, the toy train service is only operated between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

The service between Neral and Aman Lodge covering a distance of around 19 km was suspended in 2019 after heavy rains caused damage at 20 locations, leading to the tracks getting washed away.

The toy train is one of the major attractions among tourists, especially children, visiting the hill station located in Raigad district, around 100 km from Mumbai city.

Apart from carrying passengers, the train also helps locals in ferrying essential items. Confirming the developmentaseniorCentral Railway official said, “The toy train track between Neral and AmanLodge is now ready and trails have begun. Passenger services will be started soon.”

The Neral-Matheran line was built in 1907 as a family enterprise of the Peerbhoys and is now on the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

Matheran is located at an elevation of around 2,600 feet above sea level. Since the train passes through a ghat (hilly) section having some sharp curves, the railway authorities are also installing new anti-crash barriers at dangerous spots overlooking the deep valley.