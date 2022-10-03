Mumbai: Here's how BMC is progressing in its drive against banned plastic

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The BMC's drive against banned plastic has slowed down in the last month. So, the action planned on caterers, gatherings etc in phase 2 has now been delayed. In the last three months since the drive started a civic team has only focused on shops and dealers.

The BMC revived the drive against banned plastic on July 1. Civic teams of markets, shops and establishment and license departments are frequently inspecting malls, supermarkets and shops. In the second phase, the civic body decided to focus on gatherings where there are more chances of plastic being used. This drive was decided to take off from August 15. Instead, it is slowing down in the festive season said the civic sources.

"We had planned to start action on gatherings, caterers and even on hotels in the second phase. But our team also has to work on the process of loans to hawkers given under the PM SVAnidhi scheme which has to be completed on priority. So presently we are only taking action on violators in shops", said a civic official.

The civic team has seized around 2,500 of banned plastic in the three months and collected Rs. 17 lakh in fines from the shops and dealers using banned and single-use plastic. The BMC has taken legal action against 318 violators. Sanjog Kabre, deputy municipal commissioner (special ) said, " We will soon start the action on plastic in the second phase. Now we will involve the health department as well in the drive while inspecting caterers and event organisers".

In 2018, the state government passed a law banning the use of single-use plastic. The civic body actively implemented the law with the seizure of 1 lakh kg of plastic. Also, Rs 5,53,90,000 was collected in fines, which usually range between Rs 5,000-25,000 per violation. According to the law, violators could also be imprisoned for three months if required.