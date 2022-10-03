Mumbai: CNG price revised by Rs 6, to now cost Rs 86 per Kg

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)has revised the cost of CNG by Rs.6.00 per Kg and PNG by Rs.4.00 in Mumbai. The fresh rates will be effective from midnight of October 3 (today) and early morning of October 4.

According to the revised rates, price inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs.86 per Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be Rs.52.50 per SCM.