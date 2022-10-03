Mumbai: Shelter and Livelihood Welfare Association protest against retrospective rent hike

e-Paper Get App
The Association is a registered group of tens of thousands of tenants residing or having livelihood on the plots-located outside the limits of the port area-leased out by the MbPT.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
The Shelter and Livelihood Welfare Association on Sunday took out a silent protest from the Air India building at Nariman Point till the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the Mumbai Port Trust's (MbPT) decision to revise rent with retrospective effect from 2012. Around 200 people dressed in black participated in the protest. The Association is a registered group of tens of thousands of tenants residing or having livelihood on the plots-located outside the limits of the port area-leased out by the MbPT.

Association secretary Dr Govind Chainani said, “Recently, we have all received notices for arrears of lease rent for the period October 1, 2012 to July 31, 2022 amounting to around Rs18 crore which is around 1,450 times more what we pay.” The tenants pay Rs 15,000 monthly rent but now the society has been asked to pay the pending amount on a priority basis or face eviction, he added.

Chainani further said that they have written a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the MbPT had decided to charge rent according to 6% of the ready-reckoner rate. He alleged that the port trust is indulging in profiteering on the backs of tenants who are paying their rent loyally.

In the letter to Fadnavis, tenants asserted that the MbPT's notice contravenes the Supreme Court's guidelines which clearly state that market rates can't be levied on residential tenants. The Association has requested for prompt action, underscoring that they fear loss of shelter and livelihood in the next three months.

