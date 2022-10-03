Mumbai beautification project: BMC to illuminate public spaces including Gateway of India

Gateway of India | PTI/Kunal Patil

The BMC has laid special emphasis on lighting bridges, skywalks, gardens and beaches in its Mumbai Beautification project. Last month, civic administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal had declared a 16 points agenda for the city's beautification.

Chahal directed his officers to entirely complete the project having an estimated cost of Rs1,700 crore by March, 2023 while 50% works should be finished before December this year.

The ambitious plan includes several public facilities like the resurfacing of roads, good footpaths and sanitation amenities. But the project specifically focuses on lighting or illumination.

BMC deputy commissioner (Special) and beautification program incharge Sanjog Kabre said, “We will emphasise on illumination ensuring that not even a single place or roadis left in dark. We will set up attractive lighting on flyovers, bridges and skywalks. Illumination will also be done at all eight beaches of Mumbai to attract tourists. When citizens walk on the roads their chowks should shine with lighting which will give them pleasure.”

Some of the prominent places to be lit up include the Bandra and Mahim forts, Sewriandthe iconic Gateway of India. The project will be carried out in phases and the BMC has already disbursed Rs 800 crore for the program's first leg. During the first phase, illumination worth Rs25 crore and Rs15 crore will be done at beaches and gardens, respectively