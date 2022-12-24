Mumbai updates: BMC gives nod to Rs 2.86 crore contract to make city pothole-free

Modak Sagar to undergo repair as per the recommendations of DSO

Modak Sagar, one of the important dams that supply water to the city, will soon undergo repair work. As per the recommendations of the Dam Safety Organization (DSO) Nashik, the BMC will undertake the work of painting the surface of the dam for almost after a decade. Also, repair work of retaining wall and roads towards the dam, preventing rusting of its steel fencing are the other works which will be carried out in the next six months period. The civic body will be spending Rs3.71 crore for the work.

The DSO conducted the inspection of the dam before and after the monsoon and had submitted a report in which it had recommended some urgent repair works.