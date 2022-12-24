Mumbai updates: BMC gives nod to Rs 2.86 crore contract to make city pothole-free

Centre asks states & UTs to focus on operationalisation & maintenance of Oxygen Plants and its supply, conduct mock drills to tackle emerging COVID-19 situation
Traffic jam near Karuna Sindhu, Piramal residence in Worli as Isha Ambani arrives in city with her twins; commuters please plan travel accordingly
Traffic jam in Thane's Ghorbunder road from Gaumukh to Fountain; commuters please plan travel accordingly
BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road in Satara district near Malthan last night. He is admitted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards
Modak Sagar to undergo repair as per the recommendations of DSO
Modak Sagar, one of the important dams that supply water to the city, will soon undergo repair work. As per the recommendations of the Dam Safety Organization (DSO) Nashik, the BMC will undertake the work of painting the surface of the dam for almost after a decade. Also, repair work of retaining wall and roads towards the dam, preventing rusting of its steel fencing are the other works which will be carried out in the next six months period. The civic body will be spending Rs3.71 crore for the work.
The DSO conducted the inspection of the dam before and after the monsoon and had submitted a report in which it had recommended some urgent repair works.
BMC approves Rs2.86 cr contract to fill potholes
The BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has approved the proposal to give a Rs2.86 crore contract to a firm to fill up potholes in the city with reactive asphalt mixture that makes it possible to fill potholes even during rainfall.
There is more than 2,000km of road in Mumbai that are in actual possession of the civic body. Of these, 940km have been turned into concrete roads.
Therefore, BMC engineers were looking for an alternative option and tests revealed that reactive asphalt would work.
