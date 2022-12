Representational Image | File

Mumbai: A 16 year old minor girl gang was allegedly raped by six men in Mumbai's Lower Parel. The NM Joshi Marg police station registered a case under the Gang Rape and POCSO Act.

All the six accused have been arrested and presented in court.

A friend of the girl took her to his friend's house and raped her. Six boys and the victim had gathered to party on the occasion of the girl's friend's birthday. Out of the six accused, three boys are minors.