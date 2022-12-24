Mumbai: Modak Sagar to undergo repair as per the recommendations of DSO

Modak Sagar | FPJ

Mumbai: Modak Sagar, one of the important dams that supply water to the city, will soon undergo repair work. As per the recommendations of the Dam Safety Organization (DSO) Nashik, the BMC will undertake the work of painting the surface of the dam for almost after a decade. Also, repair work of retaining wall and roads towards the dam, preventing rusting of its steel fencing are the other works which will be carried out in the next six months period. The civic body will be spending Rs3.71 crore for the work.

The BMC daily supplies 3,950 million litres of water from Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna Dam to the city. Modak Sagar alone contributes 440 million litres daily.

The DSO conducted the inspection of the dam before and after the monsoon and had submitted a report in which it had recommended some urgent repair works.

"Moss, small plants and grass had grown on the outer wall of the dam damaging its surface. Due to the damp environment, the steel fencing surfaces are corroded. So painting work will help to prevent it from rusting. The broken retaining wall of stone needs urgent repair. The main road going towards the dam and intake tower is in bad shape, making it difficult for civic employees to reach the dam for regular maintenance work. So it needs a repair,” stated the report of DSO.

The BMC invited the tender to carry out the required work to which three bidders responded. The lowest bidder M/s SP Engineers quoted 23.13% below the estimated cost of Rs4.71 crore. Including all taxes and other charges, the contract will be awarded at Rs 3.71 crore and the work is expected to be completed within six months.

Modak Sagar Dam is a gravity concrete dam commissioned in the year 1954

The lake has a useful content of 1,28,925 million litres of water

Length: 570m

Height: 82m