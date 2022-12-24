e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC approved Rs2.86 cr contract to fill potholes

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 04:39 AM IST
Mumbai: The BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has approved the proposal to give a Rs2.86 crore contract to a firm to fill up potholes in the city with reactive asphalt mixture that makes it possible to fill potholes even during rainfall. There is more than 2,000km of roads in Mumbai that are in actual possession of the civic body. Of these, 940km have been turned into concrete roads.

The BMC had started filling up potholes using a cold-mix slurry but it was not effective on the roads. Therefore, BMC engineers were looking for an alternative option and tests revealed that reactive asphalt would work. The work will be taken up by Eco Green Infrastructure and Development Pvt Ltd. The contractor would have to fill up potholes in the city and suburbs and maintain them for the next three years. The BMC has kept a 10% amount as a security deposit.

