Mumbai: Traffic cop assaulted On Camera for stopping two men over jumping signal, one held

A constable on duty in the Kurla area was attacked by two men after he stopped them for jumping the traffic signal and driving without a helmet.

Rakesh Ramesh Thakur, 36, was on day duty near the Kurla Depot signal on the LBS Road, in Kurla west, on Saturday evening, according to Kurla police officials. Thakur had stopped a bike near the Kurla depot as the riders had jumped the signal and were not wearing helmets.

Cop beaten for doing his duty

However, the two men started arguing with Thakur and demanding he not fine them through e-challan. When Thakur went ahead and clicked their picture on the e-challan device, they started attacking him. The two accused, along with some locals, started pushing and thrashing Thakur, who fell on two-wheelers parked there, according to senior police inspector Ravindra Howale. However, Thakur did not suffer any serious injury, police said.

Thakur immediately contacted the Kurla police and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unknown persons.

One of two accused arrested

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video recorded by people of the area, which showed Thakur defending himself, immediately went viral. Kurla police arrested one of the two accused on Sunday evening on the basis of the video. The accused has been identified as Khalid Isaac Vasikar, 53, a resident of Mahim. A hunt is on for the other accused.

Police have registered a case against the two accused under sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common insult) of the Indian Penal Code.