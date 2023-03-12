VIRAL: Man removes 'Bengali Baba' posters from Mumbai local train during his travel; internet reacts...

'Bengali Baba' posters | Reddit

If you have commuted via Mumbai local trains, you might have at times come across posters dulling the ambiance of the coaches. In case you spotted the promotion of 'Bengali Baba' (people who claim to perform black magic and solve problems) inside the train, this Reddit post which has gone viral might be a relatable one.

A post shared online on Reddit by a user identified as Jayesh S brought to the notice that he was travelling in the train to CSMT railway station when he spot a person sticking the Bengali Baba posters in his coach. The incident took place during the morning hours on March 10. All Jayesh did as a responsible citizen was tear those posters right there.

"I tore down all the Bengali Baba posters that were put up by a guy, in front of him at 6 am today during my ride to CST (sic)," read the post made along with an image from the removed pieces of paper.

The Reddit post gathered thousands of upvotes and was flooded with comments. Netizens praised the Mumbaikar for helping in keeping the transport free from bills and posters that eventually steal the true appearance of the service. "You have a lot of my thanks and blessings...These f**king ads are not just ugly, they are scams too. Ruins the rustic look of the locals," read a comment.

