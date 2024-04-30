Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Court Sends 3 Accused To Police Custody Till May 8

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: A special court on Monday remanded to police custody till May 8 three accused arrested in connection with the firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Meanwhile, one accused was sent to judicial custody.

Special MCOCA judge AM Patil remanded Vicky Gupta, 24, Sagar Pal, 21, and Anuj Thapan, 32, to police custody and sent Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi, 37, to judicial custody on medical grounds.

MCOCA Slapped On Shooters

The police on Saturday invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against alleged shooters Gupta and Pal as well as Bishnoi and Thapan, who are accused of supplying two firearms and bullets, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol, shown as wanted accused.

The accused were earlier booked under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. Police had registered the first information report after two motorcycle-borne men fired at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, in the early hours of April 14.

Shooters Held From Kutch On April 16

Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar, were apprehended from Kutch in neighbouring Gujarat on April 16, while Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan were held from Punjab on April 25.

Anmol Bishnoi, who stays in Canada and travels to the USA, had claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post, though its IP address was traced to Portugal, as per police.