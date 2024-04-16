Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Underwent Haircut & Shave In Kutch To Evade Arrest, Discarded Pistol In Surat River

Firing At Salman Khan's Residence: 'Shooters Underwent Haircut & Shave In Kutch To Evade Arrest,' Reveals Insider Info |

Mumbai: Gujarat police arrested two suspects who allegedly fired gunshots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West on April 14. Both the accused were then handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning.



(CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police)

According to a press release issued by the Bhuj police, the two individuals arrested are Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both hailing from Bihar's Champaran and believed to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Bhuj police conducted an operation that led to their arrest yesterday.

#WATCH | Two accused identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Gujarat's Bhuj, in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of actor Salman Khan.



(Source: Bhuj Police)

The firing incident, which took place on a Sunday morning, allegedly involved these two assailants opening fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides, before they made swift escape from the scene.

'Accused Tried To Change Appearance To Evade Arrest,' Reveals Insider Information

Insider information from sources close to FPJ reveals that the accused fled Mumbai via bus and strategically avoided returning to their hometown in Bihar, anticipating a police search. Instead, they sought refuge in Kutch, where they stayed with relatives in the Mata No Madh village.

During their journey to Kutch, they disposed of the pistol used in the attack by discarding it in a river near Surat. Later, in an attempt to coverup their identity and avoid detection, both individuals underwent a haircut and shave upon reaching Kutch.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The two accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal arrested in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14th, brought to Mumbai airport.

Suspects Brought To Mumbai

The suspects, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were brought to Mumbai airport under tight security measures. Visuals surfaced on the internet show Mumbai police officials escorting the suspects amid high security.

A special police operation conducted in Bhuj city facilitated the arrest of the fugitives, said Gujarat Police officials. Following their arrest, both individuals confessed to their involvement in the shooting during interrogation sessions.

#WATCH | AR Zankat, West Kutch Deputy SP, Speaks On The Nabbing Of Two Accused In #SalmanKhan's Home Firing Incident

Providing insights into the operation, AR Zankant, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Kachchh, shared details, stating, "Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kuchchh Police that the two accused had reached Kuchchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both the accused were arrested by Kuchchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang..."