Mumbai: BEST bus driver on video call while driving from Kurla to Kalina; video surfaces

Mumbai: Bus driver on video call while driving from Kurla to Kalina; video surfaces | Screengrab

In Mumbai, talking on mobile phones while driving is an offence under the law.

However, nowadays, it’s a common sight to see motorists, connected with their cell phones while driving.

In a recent incident, a BEST bus driver is seen going a step further by using his cell for a video call while driving on route 313 from Kurla Station to Kalina.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Twitter by a user named @Chinmay84872047.

Dear @myBESTElectric,@mybmc,@MTPHereToHelp isn't it an offence to use a mobile phone while driving for citizens, while travelling on BEST bus Route 313 from Kurla Station to Kalina a friend came across this situation wherein the bus driver was using mobile phone and was on .. pic.twitter.com/eUnjjeJPWW — Chinmay shah (@Chinmay84872047) March 10, 2023

"Dear @myBESTElectric, @mybmc, @MTPHereToHelp isn't it an offence to use a mobile phone while driving for citizens, while travelling on BEST bus Route 313 from Kurla Station to Kalina a friend came across this situation wherein the bus driver was using mobile phone and was on," he wrote.

The user said that the driver refused to cut the call despite being asked politely.

As per the post, the bus driver was driving a Manual Tata Marcopolo, which is infamous for recent fire incidents.

"No doubt these buses catch fire due to such irresponsible and negligent drivers not driving them properly and stressing the engines. Hope action will be taken on this matter," he wrote.

Auto-rickshaw drivers using cell phones

Earlier in June last year, FPJ reported on the menace of auto-rickshaw drivers using cell phones not only to make calls while riding but also as a medium for watching movies, videos, songs and other entertainment purposes.

The auto unions claim that they too have observed this dangerous behaviour of drivers though they blame the aggregator auto and cab operators.

“There have been instances when we have to repeat to the driver the direction while taking a left or right turn as he is busy watching the video with earphones plugged inside his ears and driving. This is very dangerous,” Kamlesh Verma, a resident of Andheri had told FPJ.

KK Tiwari, a union leader from BJP Auto and Taxi Cell said,"We have come across several cases of auto drivers using mobile phones or watching something on it while driving. We have also tried to educate them against this and have made complaints to the RTOs on the same. Primarily this behaviour has started intensifying since taking rides on aggregator app-based operators.”