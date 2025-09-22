Mumbai: Suspect In Mobile Theft Case Escapes Custody At Mahim Police Station; Investigation Launched | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A shocking incident of negligence has come to light at the Mahim Police Station, where a suspect managed to escape police custody early on September 20, prompting an internal investigation and a citywide manhunt.

About The Case

According to the FIR, an official complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Subhash Biranje of the Mahim Police Station, he was on night duty as a Crime Detection Officer on the night of September 19. At around 3:15 AM the next day, the Crime Detection Unit of Shivaji Park Police Station informed Biranje that they had apprehended a suspect involved in a mobile theft case.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh Nadeer Khan, originally from Pratapgarh, Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing at Lain Pada, Naigaon (Vasai), was found in possession of two mobile phones. During interrogation, Khan confessed to stealing a mobile phone in the Mahim Police Station jurisdiction a few days earlier.

PSI Biranje, accompanied by a constable, brought the suspect to the Mahim Police Station for further questioning. During interrogation, Khan admitted to stealing a mobile phone on September 8. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under Section 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with PSI Vivek Pawar assigned as the investigating officer.

Read Also Mumbai: Sakinaka Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of Rare Baby Gibbons

Upon being informed, PSI Pawar directed that the accused be kept in custody at the Crime Detection Unit. However, at around 8:55 AM, when PSI Biranje returned to the Crime Detection Unit, he discovered that the accused was missing. The handcuffs used to restrain Khan were found on the floor. It is believed that Khan managed to slip his hand out of the cuffs and escape from the premises, causing a stir within the police department.

Despite a thorough search of the police station premises and surrounding areas, the accused could not be located. Following this, PSI Biranje lodged a formal complaint, and a new case has been registered under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for escaping from lawful custody.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/