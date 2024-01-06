 Mumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In Versova
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In Versova

Mumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In Versova

The watchman of the building informed the police that a man had jumped from the apartment known as Dosti Flamingos

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | FPJ

 A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the terrace of his apartment in Versova at around 2 pm yesterday.
Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).


He jumped from the 21st floor of a high-rise apartment in Mumbai's Sewri. Three people have been detained for interrogation, according to the police.
The watchman of the building informed the police that a man had jumped from the apartment known as Dosti Flamingos. As soon as the information was received, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police Station officers reached the spot and took the body into their custody.

Read Also
Suicide Caught On Camera In Telangana: B.Tech Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor Of Building On GITAM...
article-image

Investigation underway
"When the young man took the tragic step, his other friends were present in his room. Police are interrogating his three friends present in the room. All these friends were partying till late at night," said the police.
The police are now investigating the reason behind which the man took such a drastic step. The police did not recover any kind of suicide note from the young man. Further investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also
Indore: Man Found Hanging From Tree, Police Suspect Suicide
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: After Lukewarm Response From Institutes, Sena MLA Asks MBMC To Run CBSE School On...

Mira-Bhayandar: After Lukewarm Response From Institutes, Sena MLA Asks MBMC To Run CBSE School On...

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena To Perform 'Maha Aarti' In Nashik On Ram Temple Consecration Day

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena To Perform 'Maha Aarti' In Nashik On Ram Temple Consecration Day

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Mumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In...

Mumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In...