 Indore: Man Found Hanging From Tree, Police Suspect Suicide
According to police, the deceased was identified as Satish Yadav, a resident of Adarsh Meghdoot Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near Manglia old police kiosk in Kshipra police station area on Friday. His hands and legs were tied and half of his face was covered with a handkerchief. The police are suspecting that he committed suicide. However, the reason behind his extreme decision could not be established. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Satish Yadav, a resident of Adarsh Meghdoot Nagar. The police were informed about the incident by the deceased's brother Jagdish and the police reached the spot. The FSL team inspected the whole area and found the victim's shoes and spectacles. According to sources, it was found in the FSL investigation that he climbed on the tree and thereafter tied his hands and leg.

The police launched an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The doctors told in autopsy report that he died due to hanging which is more of a suicidal nature.

Mentally disturbed divorcee ends life

A 39-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at her place in Pardesipura police station area on Thursday. The reason behind her extreme decision is yet not known. However, it is believed that she was mentally disturbed after her divorce. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chaya Kushwaha, a resident of Nanda Nagar. She committed suicide when she was at her house along with her younger brother. Her parents and elder brother had gone to New Delhi on Thursday early morning. Her brother found her hanging in her room. Chaya’s brother Praveen said that she was a teacher. She married in 2013 and divorced in 2021. Praveen added that she became mentally disturbed after her divorce. She did not talk to anyone much and kept to herself. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

