 Suicide Caught On Camera In Telangana: B.Tech Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor Of Building On GITAM University Campus (Video)
The deceased student was identified as Renusree. A disturbing video of the suicide also surfaced on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Suicide on GITAM University campus | X

Rudraram, January 5: In a horrifying incident, a young female student has committed suicide on the campus of GITAM University in Telangana's Sangareddy district. The deceased student was identified as 18-year-old Renu Shri. A disturbing video of the suicide also surfaced on social media on Friday, January 5. In the video, the young student was seen sitting on edge of the balcony on the fifth floor of the building.

The woman suddenly jumped to the ground amid cries of other people. The horrifying video of the woman committing suicide on the campus of GITAM University is now going viral on social media.

Girl Commits Suicide On GITAM University Campus:

The reason behind the girl's extreme step was not immediately known. It also remained unclear if she blamed anyone for her suicide before ending her life. Once informed, the police reached GITAM University campus and sent the girl's body for post-mortem. The cops were collection details from eye-witnesses and the management. Further investigation is underway.

