 Telangana Video: Pregnant Cow Hacked To Death & Body Parts Dumped In Ditch In Molangur Village
A heart-breaking video from the spot showed a family crying and grieving the death of the cow which was hacked to pieces.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Family mourns after cow was killed | X

Former Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday, January 3, shared his anguish over a video that showed a cow chopped to pieces. According to the BJP leader, the cow that was killed was also pregnant.

The incident took place in Molangur village of Shakarpatnam mandal in Manakondur.

The senior BJP leader demanded action against the brutal killing of the cow and also tagged Telangana CMO and Telangana DGP in the tweet.

"We demand extremely strict action against the culprits and ensure that no one even dares to do such thing again," said the leader in his tweet.

The remains of the cow was dumped into a hole and the skin was left on the road, showing the horrific video.

Netizens also reacted angrily to the incident and the horrific visuals of the incident shared on X.

"The sinners can't escape the wrath of God," said a user.

"This is complete lawlessness in the state," remarked another user.

