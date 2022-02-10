Ujjain: 12 cows killed as truck hits herd of cattle

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 12 cows were killed and four suffered severe injuries as a ‘recklessly’ driven truck rammed into a herd of cattle in Ujjain, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Katwariya village of Ujjain district on Wednesday, while the herd of cows was crossing the road.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tarana, Ekta Jaiswala said that a farmer was taking his cattle to a field for grazing them, when the truck hit them.

Irked over the incident, the villagers damaged the truck. However, the truck driver and cleaner managed to escape from the spot.

Police have registered a case and have also arrested the accused.

Veterinary Doctor suspended

According to sources, many injured cows were battling for life when SDM Ekta Jaiswal reached the spot. She immediately contacte Dr Praveen Singh for treatment of injured cows, but he didn’t turn up at the village. Jaiswala later reported the matter to district collector Ashish Singh, who suspended the doctor with immediate effect.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:09 PM IST