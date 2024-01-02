On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana's Deplorable Behaviour With Woman At Event Goes Viral

CONG MLA MISBEHAVES WITH WOMAN AT EVENT IN TELANGANA | @TeluguScribe

Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana has drawn massive criticism for his behaviour with a woman at an event that took place in Telangana. While exact details of what event it was is not clear yet, a video capturing the entire act has gone viral.

Viral Video :



Telangana, Manakondur Congress MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana's deplorable behaviour with a woman at an event. The woman clearly feels uneasy. pic.twitter.com/UjuiH5oUtO — Actual India (@ActualIndia) January 2, 2024

Video goes viral

In the video it is clearly captured how Kavvampally Satyanarayana was seen putting cake on the cheek of the woman who tried to distance repeatedly but it in vain. NOt just once, the Congress MLA is seen getting close to the woman multiple times. All this can be seen happening in presence of Congress Minister Ponnam Prabhakar who is currently Serving as Minister of Transport and BC Welfare in Telangana.

Prima-Facie, the video is believed to be of Congress' new year celebrations in Telangana. The Congress MLA has drawn massive criticism from Netizens for his behaviour.

Manakondur Assembly constituency is a SC reserved constituency of Telangana Legislative Assembly, India. It is one among 13 constituencies in Karimnagar district. It is part of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Kavvampally Satyanarayana won the seat in the 2023 Assembly election.