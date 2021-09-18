Indore: Cong MLA booked for misbehaving with IMC team during anti-dengue drive

Indore

Police have registered an FIR against Congress MLA Jitu Patwari for his spat with IMC's dengu eradication team at Durga Nagar two days back. Patwari has been charged with assault and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, among other things.

On Friday morning, a large number of sanitation employees also staged a protest against Patwari at Rajendra Nagar police station demanding action against Patwari. Office bearers of Valmiki Samaj and sanitation employees of IMC had also threatened to go on strike, which was later taken back after the FIR was lodged.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of IMC’s health officer Uttam Yadav at the Rajendra Nagar police station. The complaint said that Patwari had abused and misbehaved with him and IMC workers.

“We were running an anti-mosquito drive in Durga Nagar when MLA Jitu Patwari reached the spot and started abusing me and the team. He was supposed to visit the Palda area as part of ongoing anti-dengue campaign (Dengue Pey Prahar), but he came to Durga Nagar and misbehaved with the team,” Yadav told the media.

Interestingly, soon after the incident took place, Yadav had gone to the Rajendra Nagar police station and had lodged a complaint, but later he had taken back the complaint. However, after IMC employees staged protest on Friday, Yadav once again lodged his complaint.

"Based on the complaint lodged by IMC official Uttam Yadav, an FIR was registered against MLA Patwari under IPC section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty)," Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said.

Meanwhile Congress alleged that the FIR was lodged under the pressure from BJP and termed it an act of ‘dictatorship’.

"Patwari raised his voice in his capacity as a public representative against the IMC's dengue eradication team's attitude. They were apparently waiting for the BJP leaders to formally launch the campaign by spraying disinfectants against mosquitoes," a Congress leader said.

“The matter was closed two days ago and Yadav had given in writing that he doesn’t want to lodge any complaint. IMC commissioner and police also said the same thing that the matter had ended. Now, this FIR clearly shows that the government wants to suppress Congress leaders. I will reply to them legally and will even get myself arrested along with thousands of activists if required, said Jitu Patwari

Congress leaders met IGP

Congress leaders led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and city president Vinay Bakliwal met IG Harinarayanachari Mishra and submitted a memorandum to quash the FIR against Patwari.

“The matter was closed two days ago as both Patwari and Yadav had talked to each other and settled the matter. BJP forced IMC employees to protest and Yadav to lodge the complaint again and the FIR was registered under the pressure of BJP. It reflects the dictatorship of the government. We will hit roads against the BJP and government if FIR against Patwari is not quashed,” Bakliwal told the media.

He also added that police had registered a case of riots, under the pressure of BJP, against Congress leaders earlier too when they staged demonstration at Collectorate square.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:27 AM IST