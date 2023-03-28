Mumbai: State to form panel to review vacancies in ACB | Representative Image

The government has approved the formation of a committee to study the manpower available with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), pending and ongoing cases with the agency, and the manpower required to deal with all complaints, and submit a report along with recommendations within two months.

According to officials, the Bombay High Court, during the hearing of a criminal written petition, on January 23, had passed an order and directed the Home Department to take stock of the posts in the ACB, cases with the agency and the work handled by each official.

Seven member panel to be headed by Additional Director General of Police

“A committee is being formed to submit a report to the government regarding the complaints received from the ACB, pending cases, available manpower and required manpower for completion of investigation within a specified period in corruption cases,” an official said.

The seven-member committee headed by an additional director general of police (ACB) will include an officer of the rank of inspector general of police nominated by the director general of police, Maharashtra, additional commissioner of police, joint secretary (Home Department), superintendent of police (ACB Pune) and additional superintendent of police (ACB HQ).

“The committee will also study the available manpower and the allocation of work of the Central Bureau of Investigation and other state ACBs. It will do a comparative study of the manpower these agencies have and the work assigned per officer/employee according to the available manpower,” the official said.