 Maharashtra ACB summons Shiv Sena [UBT] MLA Rajan Salvi's kin in disproportionate assets case
The ACB has summoned three family members of Salvi, a member of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
MLA Rajan Salvi | Twitter

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served a notice on Friday to family members of MLA Rajan Salvi asking them to appear for questioning today in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

"ACB has questioned me 4 times in this matter. They will interrogate my brother, sister-in-law and wife today and tomorrow. Whatever happens, I will always stand with Uddhav Thackeray ji, I am not afraid, when I got the first notice, the same day I contacted Uddhav Thackeray, he said keep fighting, I am with you," MLA Rajan Salvi.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

