Maharashtra ACB summons Shiv Sena [UBT] MLA Rajan Salvi's kin in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served a notice on Friday to family members of MLA Rajan Salvi asking them to appear for questioning today in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

The ACB has summoned three family members of Salvi, a member of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

"ACB has questioned me 4 times in this matter. They will interrogate my brother, sister-in-law and wife today and tomorrow. Whatever happens, I will always stand with Uddhav Thackeray ji, I am not afraid, when I got the first notice, the same day I contacted Uddhav Thackeray, he said keep fighting, I am with you," MLA Rajan Salvi.

