Mumbai: State Rights panel comes down hard on government over cruelty on animals

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has passed severe strictures against the Maharashtra home department, the state police, and the ministry for animal husbandry for not fully implementing the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 and not enforcing the ban on the slaughtering of cows and its progeny.

The additional chief secretary, home, the director-general of police and the principal secretary, department of animal husbandry have been asked by the commission to be present before it on February 9 at 11 a.m.

Commission chairperson Justice K.K. Tated has issued summons to the officials and asked them to file their affidavits with respect to a complaint filed by an animal activist Ashish Barik.

Advocate who appeared for Barik said no actions was taken against unauthorised slaughter houses

Advocate Siddh Vidya, who appeared for Barik, said no action was being taken against unauthorised slaughter houses in Maharashtra and when NGOs approach the police, the officials do not act. “Many animal lovers were attacked by owners of illegal slaughter houses and cow smugglers," she said.

“However, the police do not act on their complaints. That is why we approached the state human rights commission," she explained.

“Unfortunately, no one remained present on behalf of additional chief secretary, home department, Mantralaya, Mumbai despite summons served on them. Therefore, we are of the opinion that a show cause notice should be issued to the home department on why action should not be taken against them," the commission observed.

It noted that a report was filed by special inspector general of police Milind Bharambe, who is now commissioner of Navi Mumbai, without going through the entire complaint.

Commission noted that standard operating procedure does not seem to be implemented

The commission also noted that the standard operating procedure does not seem to be implemented in its true spirit. Mr Barik said that in December 2022 a party probing a complaint of illegal slaughter was attacked in Malegaon but officials of the home and police departments were unaware of the incident. “Such a pathetic approach in dealing with the sensitive matters like this deserves to be condemned in strong words,” it noted.