Raigad: Alibaug animal welfare group give new lease of life to injured pythons

The team of WWA treating the Pythons | Sourced Photo

Members of the Alibaug unit of Wildlife Warriors of Alibag rescued two pythons trapped in a net in Cheher and Mani-Bhute villages near the beach town in the last fortnight.

After receiving information from the villagers of Cheher, Waghulwadi that a python was trapped in a net, the workers of WWA (Wild Life Warriors of Alibaug) rushed to the spot and rescued the python safely.

Within a few days, the workers of the organisation succeeded in rescuing another python from Mani-Bhute from the same situation.

Both the pythons were seriously injured due to entanglement, they were given proper medical treatment with the help of RESQ, Pune.

The healthy and strong pythons were released into the nearby forest with the help of the local forest department.

WWA's Dr. Prasad Dabholkar, Sairaj Zawre, Asif Malik, Avinash Thale, Sandeep Gharat worked hard and other active workers played a valuable role.