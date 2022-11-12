Thane: Anti-corruption bureau nab Alibaug tehsildar, agent for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Alibaug tehsildar Minal Dalvi | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau's Navi Mumbai unit on Friday, November 11, nabbed a tehsildar of Alibaug and one of her agents for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The Tehsildar had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

A senior official from ACB said that the two-- Minal Dalvi (Tehsildar) and other accused Rakesh Chavan (49)--were held for demanding money from a complainant over a gift deed.

Speaking with FPJ, Sunil Lokhande, Thane ACB Superintendent said that the complainant was trying to get an 7/12 extract mutated in favour of his father-in-law.

The complainant's mother had gifted a land at Kongaon near Mandwa to the father-in-law. The deed was challenged by the brother of father-in-law later.

Lokhande further said, "During the investigation we found that Dalvi had asked the other accused, Chavan, an agent to collect Rs 3 lakh from the complainant."

He mentioned, "We laid a trap according to the complaint we received and nabbed Chavan while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh on Friday at an electronics shop near Nagar Palika building in Alibaug. Both the accused had asked for bribe Rs 5 lakh but they later brought it down to Rs 3 lakh. Both have been charged under prevention of corruption act."