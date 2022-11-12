e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Anti-corruption bureau nab Alibaug tehsildar, agent for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Thane: Anti-corruption bureau nab Alibaug tehsildar, agent for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

A senior official from ACB said that the two-- Minal Dalvi (Tehsildar) and other accused Rakesh Chavan (49)--were held for demanding money from a complainant over a gift deed.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Alibaug tehsildar Minal Dalvi | Prashant Narvekar
Follow us on

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau's Navi Mumbai unit on Friday, November 11, nabbed a tehsildar of Alibaug and one of her agents for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The Tehsildar had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

A senior official from ACB said that the two-- Minal Dalvi (Tehsildar) and other accused Rakesh Chavan (49)--were held for demanding money from a complainant over a gift deed.

Read Also
Thane: ACB arrests BNMC sweeper for demanding bribe Rs 50,000
article-image

Speaking with FPJ, Sunil Lokhande, Thane ACB Superintendent said that the complainant was trying to get an 7/12 extract mutated in favour of his father-in-law.

The complainant's mother had gifted a land at Kongaon near Mandwa to the father-in-law. The deed was challenged by the brother of father-in-law later.

Lokhande further said, "During the investigation we found that Dalvi had asked the other accused, Chavan, an agent to collect Rs 3 lakh from the complainant."

He mentioned, "We laid a trap according to the complaint we received and nabbed Chavan while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh on Friday at an electronics shop near Nagar Palika building in Alibaug. Both the accused had asked for bribe Rs 5 lakh but they later brought it down to Rs 3 lakh. Both have been charged under prevention of corruption act."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Fake currency rakcet busted in Thane; cops nab 2, seize counterfeit currency worth 8...

Mumbai updates: Fake currency rakcet busted in Thane; cops nab 2, seize counterfeit currency worth 8...

Thane: Anti-corruption bureau nab Alibaug tehsildar, agent for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Thane: Anti-corruption bureau nab Alibaug tehsildar, agent for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Thane cops bust fake currency note racket; Rs 8 crore seized, 2 nabbed

Thane cops bust fake currency note racket; Rs 8 crore seized, 2 nabbed

Another loss for Maharashtra; energy equipment manufacturing zone to come up in Madhya Pradesh

Another loss for Maharashtra; energy equipment manufacturing zone to come up in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai: HC asks Sanjay Raut to respond to ED plea against bail

Mumbai: HC asks Sanjay Raut to respond to ED plea against bail