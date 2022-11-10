e-Paper Get App
The complainant, who works as a maintenance worker for a nearby building, approached the ACB after the BNMC building inspector demanded Rs 50,000 to avoid taking action on the building.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Thane: ACB arrests BNMC sweeper for demanding bribe Rs 50,000 | Representative Image
Thane: The Thane's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old beat inspector of Prabhag Samiti (3) of Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) for demanding Rs 50,000 per slab of illegal construction.

The beat inspector has been identified as Ramakant Mhatre.

The complainant, who works as a maintenance worker for a nearby building, approached the ACB after the BNMC building inspector demanded Rs 50,000 to avoid taking action on the building.

When the ACB investigated the matter, it was found that bribes were demanded. The team then detained Ramakant Mhatre, and a case has been registered against him at the Nizampura police station.

article-image

