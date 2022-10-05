Thane: Bhiwandi Police arrest 19-year-old for killing BNMC cleaning lady

Photo: File

The Bhiwandi police crime unit-2 on Saturday (Oct 1) arrested a 19-year-old man for killing a 45-year-old woman cleaner working with Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

The woman cleaner was killed at her residence by the accused. According to the police, the accused, who entered her residence from the window, stabbed her to death.

The officials and constables from Bhiwandi Crime branch unit-2, under the guidance of the senior police officers were in the search of the accused, understanding the seriousness of the case.

Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Crime branch unit-2, Bhiwandi said, "In order to nab the accused on a priority basis after the incident, we had gone through the CCTV footage of at least 75 locations in Bhiwandi and were also in touch with the informers to find information about the killer. On Tuesday, through technical information and also through a tip-off from informers, we arrested Monish Dilip Jadhav (19), an unemployed resident of Kawad Baudhwada at Aangaon village in Bhiwandi of Thane district. We interrogated him thoroughly and during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime."

The custody of the accused has been given to the Bhiwandi city police station.

