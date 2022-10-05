Bengaluru: 3 arrested after viral video shows them mercilessly beating a dog

A horrific video went viral on social media on Tuesday that showed three men mercilessly beating a dog in Bengaluru's Manjunatha Layout on Monday night, supposedly because it had barked at them.
The sickening video showed the men using wooden sticks to thrash the dog, which was chained and lay howling in pain on the ground. The dog's owner, who filmed the incident, was bodily pushed away by the men, who continued to beat the animal.
Later, as the dog owner's family confronted them, they walked away from the scene. It was unclear whether the dog survived the brutal attack.
The owner went on to file an official complaint against the men under the provision of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act, on the basis of which a case was filed and the three men arrested.
The three - identified only as Rahul, Rohit and Rajat - were reported to the KR Puram Police Station.
