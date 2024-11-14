 Mumbai: 'Specify Timings', Commuters Irked After Traffic Police Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally At Shivaji Park, Dadar
Mumbai: 'Specify Timings', Commuters Irked After Traffic Police Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally At Shivaji Park, Dadar

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, PM Modi is holding a public rally in Mumbai today (Thursday, November 14). In light of VIP movement, the Traffic Police issued an advisory alerting commuters to possible inconvenience from WEH and the roads leading to Dadar from Bandra Sea link to Worli to Shivaji Park. However, the exact timings are not mentioned, infuriating the commuters.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Mumbai: With only a week remaining for the Maharashtra assembly elections, leaders are holding mega election rallies across the state. PM Narendra Modi is set to hold a public rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai today (Thursday, November 14). In light of the VIP movement, the Mumbai Traffic Police has changed the traffic arrangements from 10 am to midnight. But as the rally is scheduled during evening peak hours, Mumbaikars are irked.

Modi's rally in scheduled at 6 pm at Shivaji Park, Dadar and he is expected to land at the Mumbai airport and travel to Dadar by road. As the VIP movement will be implemented in the evening peak hours, the office goers are fumed.

article-image

'Specify Timings', Mumbaikars Demand

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday evening posted the advisory on traffic arrangements for Thursday on its X handle, without mentioning exact timings. Commuters are demanding the police to specify timings allowing them to plan their travel. "Are election rallies so important that it inconvenience public", a Mumbaikar questioned. While another suggested that the leaders should hold public meetings via video-conferencing rather than rallies.

A commuter, Aamod Potdar complained that Western Express Highway (WEH) has been blocked multiple times for the last 2-3 days to let convoys pass for the scheduled election rallies. "What movement? Is it mass civil disobedience movement," said a user who goes by the X handle name Vidhushak Vinod.

article-image

Modi In Maharashtra Today

PM Modi is in Maharashtra today (Thursday) and will hold three mega election rallies. His first rally for the day is scheduled in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at 1.45 pm, second rally is scheduled in Panvel at 4 pm and the last rally will be in Mumbai at Shivaji Park, Dadar at 6 pm.

All top Mahayuti alliance leaders are expected to be present for PM Modi's public meetings.

