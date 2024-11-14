Mumbai: 'Specify Timings', Commuters Irked After Traffic Police Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally At Shivaji Park, Dadar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Mumbai: With only a week remaining for the Maharashtra assembly elections, leaders are holding mega election rallies across the state. PM Narendra Modi is set to hold a public rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai today (Thursday, November 14). In light of the VIP movement, the Mumbai Traffic Police has changed the traffic arrangements from 10 am to midnight. But as the rally is scheduled during evening peak hours, Mumbaikars are irked.

Modi's rally in scheduled at 6 pm at Shivaji Park, Dadar and he is expected to land at the Mumbai airport and travel to Dadar by road. As the VIP movement will be implemented in the evening peak hours, the office goers are fumed.

In view of ‘Public Meeting’ at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 14th November 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 10.00 am to 0.00 am on 14th November.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/6zKSyhUk1U — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 13, 2024

'Specify Timings', Mumbaikars Demand

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday evening posted the advisory on traffic arrangements for Thursday on its X handle, without mentioning exact timings. Commuters are demanding the police to specify timings allowing them to plan their travel. "Are election rallies so important that it inconvenience public", a Mumbaikar questioned. While another suggested that the leaders should hold public meetings via video-conferencing rather than rallies.

pm campaigning for elections is imp!! Who cares about the citizens!! — Tapasya (@tapasya_natekar) November 13, 2024

As it is everyday there is traffic. Now because of this VIP culture the common people have to suffer even more. Why can’t the VIP’s also go through what the common man goes through everyday. They aren’t special, they are elected by the people for the people… Pathetic culture — Andrew (@andrewdsylva) November 14, 2024

A commuter, Aamod Potdar complained that Western Express Highway (WEH) has been blocked multiple times for the last 2-3 days to let convoys pass for the scheduled election rallies. "What movement? Is it mass civil disobedience movement," said a user who goes by the X handle name Vidhushak Vinod.

Half hearted message ...



No names given ,

Who is going to harass the Tax payers



Also

No timings mentioned



When the harassment will start or end ...



Wonder if Traffic police thinks

By giving such message



Their job is done !!



Now you can be subjected to any harassment ! — Nikhil C. Desai (@NikhilCDesai1) November 13, 2024

Modi In Maharashtra Today

PM Modi is in Maharashtra today (Thursday) and will hold three mega election rallies. His first rally for the day is scheduled in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at 1.45 pm, second rally is scheduled in Panvel at 4 pm and the last rally will be in Mumbai at Shivaji Park, Dadar at 6 pm.

All top Mahayuti alliance leaders are expected to be present for PM Modi's public meetings.