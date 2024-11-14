Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Doesn't Launch Any Scheme Without Planning,' Says State's Wealthiest MLA Parag Shah

Parag Shah | B.L Soni

Mumbai: The richest MLA in Maharashtra with a reported wealth of Rs 3383.07 crore, Parag Shah, the BJP’s incumbent MLA from Ghatkopar East, is campaigning in his golf cart with an orthopedic cast for a fractured foot. He said he is fortunate that his mentor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is starting his Mumbai campaign from Ghatkopar on his invitation. Minutes before the rally, he spoke with the FPJ about his plans and poll promises.

Excerpts from the interview:

You have been renominated from Ghatkopar East. Recently, you said that you never make any promises before any election. How will you be re-elected without any promises to voters?

I have been a corporator-cum-MLA from Ghatkopar East for the last eight years. I have never made any electoral promises because, during the election period, people have a lot of expectations and demands, and politicians cannot deny them. I never lie, thus I cannot make false promises. I note down people’s demands instead. In the last five years, I have resolved more than 85% of complaints.

Can you highlight major works you completed in your constituency in the last five years?

Ghatkopar is a developed suburb. There is no scope for much development. However, there was one bridge from Ghatkopar East to Vidyavihar ‘West that was pending for 35 years. The work is now 60-70% complete, and we expect the extended bridge will be completed in six months. The tender is floated for the bridge connecting Ghatkopar Bus Depot to Shreyas Cinema Junction. These two projects will ease traffic. Moreover, the slums in Kamgar Nagar and Ramabai Nagar will be developed by the government under the SRA scheme, and 16,750 houses will be built by MMRDA. The work will begin in two months.

There’s tough competition from NCP (SP) candidate Rakhee Jadhav.

Yes, she has worked as a corporator, but she is also involved in extortion and hooliganism, infuriating the people. Moreover, Ghatkopar East has been the BJP’s bastion for the past 35 years, and I want it to remain so for the next 35 years.

At a time when the state is under a huge debt, how will schemes like Ladki Bahin be managed? This is what the opposition thinks. The Mahayuti government has not launched any scheme without future planning. The Ladki Bahin scheme is running successfully. The BJP, till date, has never made false promises. We will ensure funds are available for implementing the welfare scheme.

You are famous for being the richest candidate. How do you take this?

This is a media gimmick. There is no relation between being the richest candidate and working for the country. The country has given me so much; it is my responsibility to give back.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, four out of six seats went to the MVA. How do you think the assembly polls will turn out?

The opposition contested the Lok Sabha elections on false promises. The elections were polarised. In Mumbai NorthEast, the results did not turn in our favour because of the Mankhurd constituency, which has a high Muslim population. For the assembly elections, Mahayuti’s position is strong.

In the Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto, Uddhav Thackeray has promised to scrap the existing tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

It is his track record to halt developmental work. If he had not halted Metro 3 work and raised the Aarey issue, the project would have been completed on time.

You have also been the corporator from Ghatkopar. When do you see BMC elections coming up?

After the assembly election, municipal elections will likely be held in February.